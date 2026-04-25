NY Mets’ Francisco Lindor faces extended absence as team sets reevaluation timeline

The New York Mets are preparing to be without Francisco Lindor for an extended stretch after the star shortstop was placed on the injured list with a left calf strain. The injury comes at a difficult time, just as the team was beginning to regain momentum following a prolonged losing streak.

Manager Carlos Mendoza, who was recently backed by Steve Cohen amid the Mets’ struggles, addressed the situation before Friday’s game, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding Lindor’s recovery. “We’ve still got a lot of people looking at this,” Mendoza said, via ESPN as the organization continues to evaluate the severity of the injury.

Lindor will wear a protective boot on his lower left leg for about a week and is scheduled to undergo further imaging in three weeks before being reevaluated. The five-time All-Star suffered the injury while scoring from first base during Wednesday’s win over the Minnesota Twins, a game that ended New York’s 12-game losing streak.

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Mets take cautious approach with Lindor’s recovery

The lack of a clear return timeline highlights the Mets’ cautious approach. Team president David Stearns confirmed that the organization will wait for additional medical updates before determining next steps.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the Mets at bat against the Cubs. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“We’ve got to see where this is in three weeks and see how the healing goes,” Stearns said, reinforcing that Lindor’s recovery will depend on how the injury responds over time.

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Injuries continue to impact Mets’ roster decisions

Lindor’s absence adds to a growing list of injury concerns for New York. Ronny Mauricio has been called up to help fill the void at shortstop, while the team continues to manage the return of other key players.

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Despite the challenges, the Mets remain focused on stabilizing their performance early in the season. With a long schedule ahead, the organization is prioritizing health and depth as it looks to stay competitive in the National League.