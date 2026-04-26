NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza shows respect for Alex Cora following his dismissal from Red Sox

Alex Cora was fired in recent hours by the Boston Red Sox, in news that shook the world of MLB. Carlos Mendoza, his counterpart from the New York Mets, had nothing but words of respect, although he understood that these situations are also part of the business.

“You never know, especially in this business…I have a lot of respect for him, I consider him one of the best managers in the league,” Mendoza revealed during his press conference.

Cora’s departure triggered a wave of reactions, including from Aaron Boone, who admitted being shocked. What will ultimately be the manager’s destination moving forward?

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Head-to-head matchups between Alex Cora and Carlos Mendoza

During their brief overlap as managers, Alex Cora and Carlos Mendoza faced off in only one regular-season series, which took place in May 2025 at Fenway Park. During that three-game set, Cora’s Red Sox took two out of three from Mendoza’s Mets, winning the first two matchups (3-1 and 2-0) before the Mets salvaged the finale with a 5-1 victory.

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox.

The tenure of Alex Cora at Fenway Park

Alex Cora was hired as the manager of the Boston Red Sox in October 2017 and led the team through eight seasons, divided by a one-year suspension in 2020. Up until his firing, Cora amassed a managerial record of 620 wins and 541 losses (.534 winning percentage), ranking third in franchise history for total victories.

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His greatest achievement came in his debut 2018 campaign, where he guided the Red Sox to a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins and a World Series Championship. Despite further postseason appearances in 2021 and 2025, a disappointing 10-17 start to the 2026 season ultimately led the organization to part ways with him.

Alex Cora during his time with the Boston Red Sox

What could be the next destination for Alex Cora?

Following his sudden dismissal from the Red Sox, Alex Cora linked to Phillies speculation has intensified due to his longstanding relationship with Dave Dombrowski. MLB insider Jim Bowden noted that Philadelphia is the most logical landing spot for Cora because the two successfully captured a World Series championship together in 2018 and share a deep professional respect.

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While the Phillies currently have Rob Thomson at the helm, Bowden suggests that Cora’s arrival in the National League is a strong possibility, though he believes a transition is more likely to materialize for the 2027 season rather than immediately.