NY Mets’ Kodai Senga has an uncertain future after another failed outing

Kodai Senga struggled for a third straight start in what has been a difficult season for the New York Mets. Carlos Mendoza said he will hold meetings to decide how to proceed, not ruling out a possible Triple-A assignment or a move to the bullpen.

“I’m gonna have a conversation with David [Stearns], and see what’s next,” the manager said after two consecutive losses against Colorado Rockies. “But, obviously, it’s not good enough.”

Mendoza, who is not worried about his job security, pointed to Senga’s multiple issues, especially his declining velocity. “We saw when he’s at his best, it’s 97 [mph] plus. Today we saw a lot of 95, 96.”

Advertisement

It is clear that the Japanese player’s performance is not what was expected at the moment, so drastic decisions could end up being made. What will his future be in the short term in this 2026 MLB season?

Pitcher Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets.

The numbers of Kodai Senga so far

Kodai Senga has struggled significantly in his 2026 campaign at Citi Field, posting a disappointing 0-4 record over his first few starts. Despite being the expected anchor of the rotation, he currently carries a ballooning 5.48 ERA and has been plagued by command issues, leading to a high walk rate that often forces him into early exits.

Advertisement

His performance has been a reflection of the team’s broader frustrations, as he has yet to regain the dominant form that made him an All-Star. Senga said the issue is mechanical, not mental: “When the pitches don’t have as much life… that’s just how the results end up being.”

Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets.

Alternatives for Carlos Mendoza in that position

If Carlos Mendoza seeks alternatives to Kodai Senga, he can turn to Freddy Peralta, who was acquired to be a front-line starter but has room to elevate his game, or Nolan McLean, the rising star who has quickly become one of the most exciting arms in the rotation.

Advertisement

Additionally, Clay Holmes remains a key factor; while he has provided stability, his role could expand if the team needs to bridge the gap left by Senga’s struggles. Relying on this trio—Peralta’s experience, McLean’s elite potential, and Holmes’ reliability—might be Mendoza’s best bet to stabilize a pitching staff that has underperformed relative to its high-profile roster.