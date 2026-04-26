Jim Bowden links Alex Cora to major NY Mets rival for 2027

Jim Bowden has officially connected Alex Cora to a potential future in the National League, specifically pointing toward a massive New York Mets rival. While the Red Sox deal with the immediate aftermath of their manager’s dismissal, Bowden suggests that Cora’s next act could take place in Philadelphia.

The veteran analyst noted that the most likely landing spot for Alex Cora is the Phillies due to his deep-rooted history with Dave Dombrowski. The two won the 2018 World Series together in Boston, and their shared history has created a level of professional trust that is rare in the modern game.

Bowden highlighted that both men have publicly promoted the other as future Hall of Famers, proving that their “mutual respect is special.” However, fans in New York and Philadelphia shouldn’t expect a move tomorrow, as Bowden believes this transition is “more likely for 2027 then now.”

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Is Cora a good pick to replace Thomson?

The speculation regarding a managerial change comes at a time when the Phillies’ leadership is under a microscope after years of postseason heartbreak. While Rob Thomson has been a beloved figure in the clubhouse, the opportunity to pair a World Series winner like Cora with Dombrowski’s aggressive front office might be too tempting to pass up.

Rob Thomson of the Phillies (Getty Images)

Bowden hinted on X at the instability of Cora’s former home, noting that “stability and continuity will never be part of a John Henry owned team.” He pointed out that winning a World Series in Boston often leads to a departure rather than a long-term tenure for both GMs and managers.

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“GMs that have won WS for him including: Dave Dombrowski, Theo Epstein & Ben Cherington all departed as did the MGRs: Terry Francona, John Farrell and now Alex Cora. Most fired or driven out. Win & get fired,” Bowden shared in a scathing critique of the Red Sox ownership.

The Mets vs Phillies rivalry

The prospect of Cora joining the Phillies adds a spicy new chapter to the “Battle of the Broads” rivalry between New York and Philadelphia. The Mets recently had the upper hand, knocking the Phillies out of the 2024 NLDS, a series where Rob Thomson struggled to find answers for the surging Queens lineup.

Thomson’s recent record against the Mets has been a point of contention for Phillies fans, especially after losing the season series in 2025. Adding Alex Cora, who holds a respectable winning record against the Mets from his time in the American League, could be the strategic edge Philadelphia needs to reclaim the NL East.