Anthony Rizzo slams NY Yankees for repeated failures, calls out Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Former New York Yankees player Anthony Rizzo is fed up with the team's repeated failures, but also slammed Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Anthony Rizzo is a very well-known voice around the MLB. The former player knows what it’s like to be a World Series champion, and he also knows what it’s like to be a New York Yankees player. Hence, he is right to call out the team, and the much-maligned Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Rizzo was adamant in not cutting any slack on the Yankees after another early postseason exit. Rizzo said, “That’s the thing, they don’t earn that right anymore. You can’t just walk into every spring and say it’s World Series or bust, for the Dodgers it’s World Series or bust,” not the Yankees. Rizzo held no bars unattended.

The Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009. After that, they’ve only got to the World Series once, in 2024, and they got a gentleman’s sweep loss in five games to the Dodgers.

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Rizzo also took issue with Chisholm’s comments

After one of the worst seasons in his MLB career, Jazz Chisholm Jr. doesn’t have many fans in New York right now. Rizzo stated that Chisholm “looks like a player that’s lost.” This comes after Chisholm said he was confused about why he was being booed.

Former Yankee Anthony Rizzo called out the organization's repeated failures, saying it's the same thing every year and that they can't beat good teams



He also questioned Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s comments and suggested the team needs changes



(via @RossAndRizzo) pic.twitter.com/sn5z4aFwYb — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) October 9, 2026

Rizzo said, “It surprises you that you were boeed? What do you mean? You’ve played there for 3+ years now, you’ve seen Volpe get ran out of town, you’ve seen Judge get boeed, you’ve seen Stanton get booed… It surprises you that you got booed, that’s not the right way to answer these questions…”

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Plenty of changes could come for the NY Yankees

The Yankees have reportedly made their mind on Aaron Boone’s future as a manager. Still, plenty of names could be on the move. The fact is that the Yankees need an overhaul.

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