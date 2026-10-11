Why isn’t Josh Jacobs playing today for Packers vs Bears in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

The Green Bay Packers will be without running back Josh Jacobs when they face the Chicago Bears in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Jacobs has not played this season and will remain unavailable for Sunday’s divisional matchup as he continues to be listed on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Jacobs’ absence is not due to a physical injury. The NFL placed the running back on the Commissioner’s Exempt List while the league reviews a case involving allegations stemming from a dispute with his former girlfriend. Jacobs previously accepted a no-contest plea agreement on a misdemeanor battery charge, and the league is evaluating the matter under its Personal Conduct Policy.

The situation has left Green Bay without one of its most important offensive players at the start of the season. Jacobs was expected to anchor the Packers’ rushing attack, but his continued absence has forced the team to rely on other options in the backfield. With the Bears coming to town for a key NFC North contest, Green Bay must continue adjusting its offensive plans while awaiting further developments.

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When is Josh Jacobs coming back with Packers?

There is no confirmed timetable for Jacobs’ return to the Packers. NFL insider Ian Rapoport previously indicated that an imminent return was not expected, as the league continued reviewing the case and determining whether disciplinary action would be warranted. Until the NFL reaches a decision and Jacobs is cleared to return, he will remain unavailable.

The Commissioner’s Exempt List is an administrative status that allows the NFL to keep a player away from team activities and games while certain investigations or proceedings are ongoing. It is not itself a suspension, and Jacobs’ eventual availability will depend on the league’s review and any resulting decision. As of the Week 5 matchup against Chicago, no definitive return date has been announced.

For the Packers, the uncertainty surrounding Jacobs creates another challenge as they look to maintain their offensive production. The team has promoted additional running back depth to its roster while Jacobs remains sidelined, giving its other backs an opportunity to handle more of the workload. Green Bay will have to continue without its starting running back until the NFL provides clarity on his status and a possible path back to the field.

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