Brewers set NLCS rotation against Dodgers, hand Game 1 start to Misiorowski

Jacob Misiorowski will take the mound as the Milwaukee Brewers' game-one starter against the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading off an already established rotation for the remainder of the series.

The NLCS gets underway Sunday with Game 1 between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ahead of the high-stakes matchup, Milwaukee finalized its starting rotation for the series against the reigning champions.

Jacob Misiorowski will take the mound for Game 1 as the Brewers look to set the tone early. Milwaukee also announced that Logan Henderson will start Game 2, while Robert Gasser is slated to take the ball in Game 3, according to MLB insider Adam McAlbi.

While the rest of the Senior Circuit shifts focus to the offseason—such as the Philadelphia Phillies, whose managerial search features candidates like Donnie Ecker—the Dodgers and Brewers are set to clash with a World Series berth on the line.

Advertisement

As the MLB postseason draws toward its climax, the hot stove is already warming up elsewhere: Sonny Gray has addressed his future with the Boston Red Sox, while the New York Yankees face ongoing scrutiny over their recent play, particularly regarding Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Turning up the heat in Game 1 🔥#WinOurWay pic.twitter.com/68xXdtF7QB — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 10, 2026

Brewers injury report ahead of Game 1

On the pitching front, Milwaukee remains without right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff as he continues to rehabilitate from major shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, left-hander DL Hall is being closely monitored following forearm and shoulder tightness, with plans to utilize him in a managed, multi-inning relief role.

Advertisement

Offensively, all eyes are on star outfielder Christian Yelich, who continues to manage lingering back discomfort that limited his workload late in the regular season. While Yelich is expected to be available at designated hitter or in the outfield, his availability will remain a day-to-day proposition.

Brewers’ projected lineup for Game 1

As the Brewers roll out their top active roster, the offense is expected to be anchored by Jackson Chourio and William Contreras. Here is Milwaukee’s projected starting lineup:

Jackson Chourio, LF Brice Turang, 2B William Contreras, C Jake Bauers, 1B Christian Yelich, DH Cooper Pratt, SS Luis Lara, RF Garrett Mitchell, CF Joey Ortiz, 3B

Advertisement

Key takeaways

Jacob Misiorowski will start Game 1 of the NLCS for Milwaukee.

will start Game 1 of the NLCS for Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff remains out for the Brewers while recovering from major shoulder surgery.

remains out for the Brewers while recovering from major shoulder surgery. Christian Yelich is expected to be available while managing lingering back discomfort.