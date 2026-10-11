Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
NFL

Cardinals trade Marvin Harrison Jr. to Texans: WR depth charts after blockbuster trade

The Arizona Cardinals traded Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans.

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesMarvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will trade Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans for a 2027 2nd-round pick, and a 2027 6th-round pick. Hence, this shakes up both team’s wide receiver depth charts.

The move, reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, also includes Arizona sending a 7th-round pick to the Texans. Now, the Texans have the wideout reuniting with former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

+ Follow us

As for the Cardinals, they’ve been preparing for this move for quite a while. Now, they’ll rely on other weapons to keep the passing game moving. After all, it was an underwhelming stint for Harrison in Arizona.

Texans updated WR depth chart

Harrison thrived in College Football with Stroud as his quarterback. In 2022, Harrison racked up 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns with Stroud. The chemistry is there, now the Texans need to unlock Harrison’s potential.

  • Nico Collins
  • Marvin Harrison Jr.
  • Kayshon Boutte
  • Tank Dell
  • Jaylin Noel
  • Xavier Hutchinson
  • Jayden Higgins (to return in 2027)
See also

Sean McVay addresses Aaron Donald’s game status for Week 5 despite DNP designation

Cardinals updated WR depth chart

Now that Harrison Jr. is gone, new wideouts will have to step up into the WR2 role for the team. Arizona is a pass-happy offense. So, the new WR2 is likely to have plenty of opportunities.

  • Michael Wilson
  • Kendrick Bourne
  • Devin Duvernay
  • Jalen Brooks
  • Simi Fehoko
  • Reggie Virgil

Key takeaways

  • Arizona traded Marvin Harrison Jr. and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Houston.
  • Houston traded 2027 second-round and sixth-round picks to acquire Marvin Harrison Jr.
  • Marvin Harrison Jr. reunited with former Ohio State teammate CJ Stroud in Houston.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions