Cardinals trade Marvin Harrison Jr. to Texans: WR depth charts after blockbuster trade

The Arizona Cardinals will trade Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans for a 2027 2nd-round pick, and a 2027 6th-round pick. Hence, this shakes up both team’s wide receiver depth charts.

The move, reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, also includes Arizona sending a 7th-round pick to the Texans. Now, the Texans have the wideout reuniting with former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

As for the Cardinals, they’ve been preparing for this move for quite a while. Now, they’ll rely on other weapons to keep the passing game moving. After all, it was an underwhelming stint for Harrison in Arizona.

Advertisement

Texans updated WR depth chart

Harrison thrived in College Football with Stroud as his quarterback. In 2022, Harrison racked up 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns with Stroud. The chemistry is there, now the Texans need to unlock Harrison’s potential.

Trade: the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to trade WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and 2027 7th-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round pick and 2027 6th-round pick, per @rapsheet and me. pic.twitter.com/ziepfRIPr4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Nico Collins

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Kayshon Boutte

Tank Dell

Jaylin Noel

Xavier Hutchinson

Jayden Higgins (to return in 2027)

Advertisement

Cardinals updated WR depth chart

Now that Harrison Jr. is gone, new wideouts will have to step up into the WR2 role for the team. Arizona is a pass-happy offense. So, the new WR2 is likely to have plenty of opportunities.

Michael Wilson

Kendrick Bourne

Devin Duvernay

Jalen Brooks

Simi Fehoko

Reggie Virgil

Key takeaways

Arizona traded Marvin Harrison Jr. and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Houston.

and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Houston. Houston traded 2027 second-round and sixth-round picks to acquire Marvin Harrison Jr.

to acquire Marvin Harrison Jr. Marvin Harrison Jr. reunited with former Ohio State teammate CJ Stroud in Houston.