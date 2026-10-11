Why aren’t the Chiefs playing today, Oct. 11, in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking a break from their unbeaten start to the 2026 NFL season, but their Week 5 absence raises questions about when Patrick Mahomes and company will return to the field and what awaits them next.

The Kansas City Chiefs will not take the field on Sunday, October 11, as they enter their bye week in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Andy Reid’s team earned a break after opening the year with a 4-0 record, including a narrow win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Unlike a team dealing with a postponed game, they are off because the NFL schedule gives every team a designated week to rest during the regular season. They are one of two teams on a bye in Week 5, alongside the Carolina Panthers.

The break comes at a useful point for the team, which has dealt with injuries during the opening stretch. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton is expected to miss several months after suffering a dislocated ankle against Las Vegas, while Rashee Rice also left that game with a hamstring issue.

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When do the Chiefs play next in the 2026 NFL season?

The Kansas City Chiefs will play their next game on Sunday, October 18, 2026, against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 of the NFL season. They will host its AFC West rival at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 PM ET on CBS.

Cole Christiansen #48, head coach Andy Reid and Nikko Remigio #81 of the Chiefs (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The matchup will mark their return after their Week 5 bye. Kansas City entered the break with a 4-0 record after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 on October 4, keeping its unbeaten start intact through the first four games of the regular season.

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The Chargers will arrive in Kansas City for the second meeting between the AFC West rivals in the 2026 regular season. With both teams competing in the same division, the result could have an impact on the division race as the season progresses. Los Angeles is also scheduled to have its bye in Week 7.

Kansas City’s schedule gets challenging after the break, with a road game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 25, followed by another divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos on November 1.