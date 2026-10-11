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Lamar Jackson provides good injury update to Ravens who might have the QB back soon

The Baltimore Ravens suffer quite a scare when they saw Lamar Jackson suffer an ankle injury that will sideline him in Week 5. However, the injury might not be as gruesome as initially thought. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Lamar Jackson has a “real chance” to return in Week 6 against the Browns. Rapoport […]

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens suffer quite a scare when they saw Lamar Jackson suffer an ankle injury that will sideline him in Week 5. However, the injury might not be as gruesome as initially thought.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Lamar Jackson has a “real chance” to return in Week 6 against the Browns. Rapoport also stated Jackson has been “working like crazy” to get back on the field next week.

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Initially, the Ravens thought this was going to be a multi-week absence. However, it seems like the 2x MVP might be back sooner rather than later. Still, Jackson is unlikely to suit up in Week 5 vs Falcons.

Lamar Jackson’s stats in 2026 NFL season so far

Jackson has guided the Ravens to a 3-1 record, completing 68/96 passes for a 70.8 completion percentage. Jackson has 967 yards, six touchdowns, just one pick.

The dual-threat QB has also logged 144 yards and one rushing touchdown. Without him, the Ravens suffer huge downgrades on offense. Tyler Huntley is as close as stylistically possible to Lamar Jackson, but the quality clearly dips.

See also

Why isn’t Kyle Monangai playing today for Bears vs Packers in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

Tyler Huntley record as Ravens QB

Tyler Huntley has a regular-season record of 5–6 as a starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. However, he also managed to get a Pro Bowl selection during that span.

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Key takeaways

  • Lamar Jackson has a “real chance to return in Week 6 from an ankle injury.
  • Jackson has completed 68 of 96 passes for 967 yards and six touchdowns.
  • Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley holds a 5-6 regular-season starting record with Baltimore.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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