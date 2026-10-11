Lamar Jackson provides good injury update to Ravens who might have the QB back soon

The Baltimore Ravens suffer quite a scare when they saw Lamar Jackson suffer an ankle injury that will sideline him in Week 5. However, the injury might not be as gruesome as initially thought. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Lamar Jackson has a “real chance” to return in Week 6 against the Browns. Rapoport […]

The Baltimore Ravens suffer quite a scare when they saw Lamar Jackson suffer an ankle injury that will sideline him in Week 5. However, the injury might not be as gruesome as initially thought.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Lamar Jackson has a “real chance” to return in Week 6 against the Browns. Rapoport also stated Jackson has been “working like crazy” to get back on the field next week.

Initially, the Ravens thought this was going to be a multi-week absence. However, it seems like the 2x MVP might be back sooner rather than later. Still, Jackson is unlikely to suit up in Week 5 vs Falcons.

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Lamar Jackson’s stats in 2026 NFL season so far

Jackson has guided the Ravens to a 3-1 record, completing 68/96 passes for a 70.8 completion percentage. Jackson has 967 yards, six touchdowns, just one pick.

Rap: Lamar Jackson (ankle) has goal to return in Week 6.



"There’s several people involved in this situation that believe Lamar will be back next week." — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 11, 2026

The dual-threat QB has also logged 144 yards and one rushing touchdown. Without him, the Ravens suffer huge downgrades on offense. Tyler Huntley is as close as stylistically possible to Lamar Jackson, but the quality clearly dips.

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Tyler Huntley record as Ravens QB

Tyler Huntley has a regular-season record of 5–6 as a starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. However, he also managed to get a Pro Bowl selection during that span.

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