Sonny Gray opens up about his future following the Red Sox’s elimination

The Boston Red Sox fell short in the 2026 MLB playoffs, and Sonny Gray has now made his intentions clear regarding what lies ahead.

It’s clear that the Boston Red Sox did not get the results they were hoping for during the 2026 MLB season. Their playoff elimination left a bitter taste, and Sonny Gray is now looking for redemption in 2027, whether with the same team or elsewhere.

“My family and I have talked about it and it’s an easy decision… I still want to win a World Series, whether that is [with] Boston or with whoever wants me,” the talented pitcher said via Alex Speier.

Gray made a strong impression at Fenway Park this past season, and the BoSox will need to make some roster adjustments to build a competitive team. Will he stay and give it another shot in Boston next year?

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What is Sonny Gray’s contract situation?

Sonny Gray’s future with the Red Sox is officially up in the air as he enters the offseason following a monster 2026 campaign. Gray just wrapped up the final guaranteed year of his three-year, $75 million contract, and while his deal includes a $30 million mutual option for 2027 (with a $10 million buyout), both sides are widely expected to decline it—sending the 36-year-old right-hander into free agency.

Sonny Gray #54 of the Boston Red Sox walks to the dugout after pitching.

After shutting down early retirement rumors by declaring he’s fully committed to pitching in 2027 and chasing a World Series ring, Gray confirmed he’s completely open to a reunion with Boston; now, the ball is in the Red Sox’s court to see if they’re willing to pay up for their 2026 rotation ace on the open market.

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Gray’s 2026 stats

Sonny Gray delivered a true Cy Young-caliber performance, anchoring the Boston Red Sox rotation as their undeniable ace. Over 29 regular-season starts, he posted a brilliant 18-5 record with a career-best 2.72 ERA, racking up 149 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP across 169.0 innings pitched.

His incredible consistency—highlighted by tying for the MLB lead in wins and holding opposing hitters completely in check—was the primary reason Boston rebounded to lock down a postseason spot.

Key takeaways

Sonny Gray expressed his desire to win a World Series following Boston’s playoff elimination.

following Boston’s playoff elimination. Sonny Gray completed the final guaranteed year of his three-year, $75 million contract.

Sonny Gray posted an 18-5 record with a 2.72 ERA during the 2026 season.