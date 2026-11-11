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NY Mets reportedly in a better position to land Tarik Skubal

The New York Mets already have their sights set on next MLB season, and one of the names on their radar as a potential addition to Queens is Tarik Skubal.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesTarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The New York Mets‘ most recent campaign left a lot to be desired, prompting David Stearns and company to make significant changes ahead of next season. A recent report from Jeff Passan suggests that the Queens-based team is in an excellent position to land Tarik Skubal, potentially offering him a lucrative contract while still remaining under the salary cap.

“The Mets can sign Skubal and remain under the cap. They’d be top-heavy, sure, but with money to offload to teams that need to reach a floor, and an excellent group of players who still would not be in arbitration, it’s perfectly reasonable. If there is no cap, there is no issue,” the insider revealed.

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“And for both of those reasons — plus a real need for quality starting pitching and the means to give Skubal a record contract — the Mets find themselves in the strongest position to land the best free agent by a long shot this winter.”

Mets fans’ hopes of signing the ace continue to grow with each passing day, as the dream of building a competitive roster remains a top priority. Will the Big Apple become the destination for one of the best pitchers in MLB?

Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to a double.

How much could Skubal bring to the Mets?

If Tarik Skubal winds up in Queens, he wouldn’t just join the Mets—he’d instantly rewrite the identity of their entire rotation as a true, undisputed Ace. Coming off back-to-back AL Cy Young awards (2024–2025) and a dominant 2026 campaign split between Detroit and LA where he posted a 2.72 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and 186 strikeouts over 158.2 innings, the left-hander brings pure filth to the mound.

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NY Mets reportedly eyeing starting pitcher amid Kodai Senga departure rumors

Armed with a high-90s elevated fastball and arguably the most unhittable, wipeout changeup in baseball, he offers New York a genuine big-game stopper capable of delivering double-digit strikeouts on any given night. Beyond the elite stat sheet, he adds an aggressive, ruthless bulldog intensity that Queens hasn’t seen since Jacob deGrom—giving the Mets a cornerstone front-line anchor to headline their playoff rotations for years to come.

Mets would have to pay big for Skubal

Entering free agency, Tarik Skubal is set to land a contract that will rewrite pitch-only financial records. Market projections put his baseline around 8 years and $350 million to $400 million, commanding an incredible $44M to $48M in Average Annual Value (AAV) to eclipse Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s record $325 million total package and Max Scherzer’s $43.3 million AAV.

Compared to Francisco Lindor’s 10-year, $341 million megadeal ($34.1M AAV), Skubal’s contract would easily bypass Lindor in annual paycheck by $10M+ a year, and likely top his total contract value despite playing fewer years as a starting pitcher.

Key takeaways

  • The New York Mets are in position to land free agent pitcher Tarik Skubal.
  • Tarik Skubal posted a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts over 158.2 innings in 2026.
  • Tarik Skubal is projected to command an eight-year deal worth $350M to $400M.
Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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