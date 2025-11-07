Blue Jays’ confirmed year-end roster moves ahead of the 2026 season

The Toronto Blue Jays are making their final roster moves, shifting several players to the 40-man roster and announcing that others have elected free agency, including pitchers Ryan Burr and Dillon Tate, as part of the latest roster adjustments.

One of the most notable year-end roster moves involves Brandon Valenzuela, who will be added to the Blue Jays roster. This move is not intended for him to replace Alejandro Kirk but to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft, as he is still developing in the minor leagues.

Meanwhile, Nick Sandlin is returning from the injured list and is expected to be available for the 2026 season. Last year, he appeared in only 19 games and spent the majority of the season recovering, showing the team’s commitment to retaining him.

Blue Jays’ year-end roster moves

With a majority of the affected players being injured pitchers, the Blue Jays are clearly focused on retaining arms that can contribute to the team next season. Among them is Ángel Bastardo, who appears to be ready to pitch again after undergoing Tommy John surgery, which had kept him off the mound.

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the following roster moves:

RHP Angel Bastardo has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list

RHP Bowden Francis has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list

RHP Yimi García has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list

RHP Nick Sandlin has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list

C Brandon Valenzuela has been selected to the Major League roster

RHP Ryan Burr has cleared waivers, been reinstated from the 60-day injured list, and elected free agency

RHP Robinson Piña has cleared waivers, been reinstated from the 60-day injured list, and assigned outright to the Buffalo Bisons

RHP Dillon Tate has cleared waivers and elected free agency

Roster needs still pending

The Blue Jays know these recent moves are just the beginning. They still have critical outstanding issues to address, such as re-signing star players like Bo Bichette. Bichette remains in free agency, awaiting offers, particularly one from Toronto, which he has repeatedly stated is where he wants to play.