Blue Jays could consider strengthening roster with potential outfield addition

The Toronto Blue Jays have generated considerable offseason buzz with potential roster upgrades for the upcoming season. Following missed opportunities with Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker, the team is anticipated to target outfield acquisitions to address its potential vulnerabilities.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports that the Blue Jays are actively pursuing an outfield addition, driven by specific needs within their current roster that could compromise its strength. Matheson noted that the team might look to sign a new outfielder.

Reports suggest that the Blue Jays are considering several players for roster enhancement. Key prospects include Harrison Bader, Michael Conforto, Lars Nootbaar, Brandon Donovan, Jarren Duran, and Alec Burleson as potential boosts to the team’s lineup for next season.

Despite multiple options being linked to the roster for the upcoming season, the Blue Jays are poised to make headlines with another significant acquisition, following the excitement surrounding their signing of Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto.

Harrison Bader smiles during a game vs the Braves on August 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Status of targeted Blue Jays’ players

The Blue Jays are evaluating six notable players for a potential outfield acquisition decision. With this names, the team could be evaluating to make a decision regarding one of them for the next season.

Harrison Bader: While the Mets and Yankees are also strong contenders, Toronto could benefit from Bader’s elite defensive skills.

Michael Conforto: Seen as a cost-effective option, Conforto could be the Blue Jays’ target if they miss out on Cody Bellinger.

Lars Nootbaar: A speculative trade proposal hints at a blockbuster deal involving Anthony Santander and Bowden Francis exchanged with the Cardinals for Nootbaar and reliever JoJo Romero.

Brandon Donovan: Known for his versatility, Donovan could serve as both an outfield and infield asset for Toronto. He is under team control through 2027 and highly regarded for his contact abilities.

Jarren Duran: Facing a 50-50 chance of being traded, Duran is part of Boston’s efforts to alleviate their crowded outfield.

Alec Burleson: This left-handed power hitter from St. Louis is another name associated with the Jays, though his availability is uncertain.

In this evolving scenario, the Blue Jays continue to explore various avenues, keeping a close watch on players like Cody Bellinger, despite earlier rumors of their withdrawal from negotiations.

