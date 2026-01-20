NY Yankees, NY Mets reportedly have one less competitor for Cody Bellinger

With the race for Cody Bellinger entering its home stretch, the New York Yankees and New York Mets are on the lookout for any undetected threat to land the star outfielder and first baseman. According to a report around MLB, there is one World Series contender they have nothing to worry about.

After missing out on Kyle Tucker and letting Bo Bichette go, the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to make a big move to right their wrongs this MLB offseason. However, it looks like sneaking in and signing Bellinger away from the Yankees and Mets is not part of the plan in The Six.

“The Jays haven’t appeared particularly interested in the 29-year-old free agent this winter. It seems unlikely the Jays will suddenly become intrigued enough to beat the Yankees’ current offer,” as reported by The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon.

Not going after Bellinger doesn’t necessarily mean the Blue Jays are staying put with their current lineup. Instead, Toronto could resort to the trade market in MLB to find its much needed help to get over the hump. However, with the rest of the league well aware of the urgency in Hogtown, it might cost the Blue Jays an arm and a leg to get anything done.

Cody Bellinger, at the center of the offseason chase.

Where things stand

Amid the Yankees and Mets’ interest, Bellinger’s decision timing has been revealed, which will only increase the pressure for the two organizations in New York.

Now, the Bronx Bombers and the Orange and Blue may truly be engaged in a two-team race against the clock. Will one side abandon its current stance and budge to Bellinger’s demands, or will the 30-year-old lower his standards and sign a more team-friendly deal? Only time will tell—and reports suggest that’s exactly what is running short for both insomnia-driven MLB clubs in the City That Never Sleeps.

Bellinger race between Mets and Yankees

Unless Toronto changes its mind on a whim, the Subway Series will get an early test in the offseason. And even if the Blue Jays are in, the Yankees’ offer for Bellinger could pose a significant threat.

The Mets and Yankees continue to knock on Bellinger’s door, hoping this time the two-time All-Star has accepted the offers on the table. If not, the status quo will persist.

