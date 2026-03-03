Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. engages in friendly wager with NY Mets star Juan Soto during WBC

Anticipation is high for the World Baseball Classic, as the sport’s brightest stars are set to converge in a single tournament to compete for the title of champion. Japan currently holds the crown, but in this edition, other teams have strengthened their lineups in hopes of claiming victory. Two formidable contenders are the Dominican Republic, led by New York Mets standout Juan Soto, andVenezuela, spearheaded by Ronald Acuña Jr. from the Atlanta Braves.

In the build-up to the eagerly awaited clash between these teams, Acuna Jr. revealed a playful wager he made with Soto. “I’ve got a low-key bet going with Soto that nobody knows about. If the Dominican Republic wins, I’ll show up to the next game decked out in DR gear. But if Venezuela pulls it off, he’ll be the one sporting full Venezuela gear. That’s the bet!“ Acuna Jr. disclosed to Abriendo Sports.

This friendly wager adds an extra layer of excitement to the matchup between Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, scheduled for March 11. This game marks the final group stage showdown for both teams in the World Baseball Classic.

Soto and Acuna Jr.’s Teammates in the WBC

With this wager generating buzz around the upcoming showdown between Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, it’s worthwhile to examine the rosters each team will bring to the World Baseball Classic.

Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day.

Dominican Republic Infielders: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B, Blue Jays), Ketel Marte (2B, Diamondbacks), Manny Machado (3B, Padres), Geraldo Perdomo (SS, Diamondbacks), Junior Caminero (3B/DH, Rays), Jeremy Peña (SS, Astros), Carlos Santana (1B, Guardians), Amed Rosario (UTIL, Yankees), Outfielders: Juan Soto (LF, Mets) , Fernando Tatis Jr. (RF, Padres), Julio Rodríguez (CF, Mariners), Oneil Cruz (LF/UTIL, Pirates), Johan Rojas (CF, Phillies), Pitchers Starters: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies), Sandy Alcantara (Marlins), Brayan Bello (Red Sox), Luis Severino (Athletics). Relievers: Camilo Doval (Yankees), Carlos Estevez (Royals), Seranthony Domínguez (White Sox), Gregory Soto (Pirates), Abner Uribe (Brewers). Catchers: Austin Wells (Yankees), Agustín Ramirez (Marlins).



Venezuela Infielders: Luis Arraez (1B/2B, Padres), Andres Gimenez (SS/2B), Gleyber Torres (2B, Tigers), Maikel Garcia (3B, Royals), Eugenio Suarez (3B, Diamondbacks), Ezequiel Tovar (SS, Rockies), Willson Contreras (1B/DH, Cardinals). Outfielders: Ronald Acuna Jr. (RF, Braves) , Jackson Chourio (LF/CF, Brewers), Wilyer Abreu (RF, Red Sox), Javier Sanoja (UTIL, Marlins), Pitchers Starters: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox), Eduardo Rodriguez (Diamondbacks), Keider Montero (Tigers), Antonio Senzatela (Rockies). Relievers: Jose Alvarado (Phillies), Daniel Palencia (Cubs), Eduard Bazardo (Mariners), Jose Butto (Mets), Angel Zerpa (Brewers). Catchers: William Contreras (Brewers), Salvador Perez (Royals).

