Cody Bellinger Rumors: NY Yankees could face a setback regarding the outfielder

The MLB offseason has been filled with intrigue, with one of the most captivating storylines being the potential landing spot for Cody Bellinger. While the New York Mets are reportedly out of the race, the New York Yankees now find themselves in a challenging position, as they may face setbacks in their pursuit of the player.

According to Scott Braun of Foul Territory, the Toronto Blue Jays could significantly alter the landscape regarding Bellinger’s future. “The Yankees are standing firm on their offer. They believe it’s a strong proposal, and I agree. However, that doesn’t mean the Blue Jays can’t step in,“ Braun remarked.

This development becomes more plausible considering the high expectations that surrounded Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker. Although they ended up with other teams, the Blue Jays reportedly have the financial resources to make a more competitive offer for Bellinger.

With reports emerging about a looming deadline for Cody Bellinger’s decision, the Yankees, having extended an offer, might be wary of the Blue Jays formulating a bid, especially in light of recent market shifts.

Cody Bellinger is a free agent in MLB

Yankees’ contingency plans

Regardless of Bellinger’s final decision, the Yankees reportedly have alternative strategies in place. They are said to be eyeing additional hitters to strengthen their lineup.

The execution of these plans will hinge on how negotiations unfold, much like the ongoing situation with Bellinger. Their current offer, which has already reshaped the approach of both the Mets and the Blue Jays, remains a focal point to watch.

Blue Jays’ outfield pursuits

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays may broaden their search for available outfielders in free agency. While securing Bellinger seems challenging, this offseason has already delivered its share of surprises.

This situation presents a significant challenge for the Yankees, who aim to quell criticisms about their offseason acquisitions. Conversely, the Blue Jays are eager to reinforce their commitment to title aspirations, strengthening confidence among their fanbase.

