Blue Jays’ Jose Berrios set for elbow surgery, return this season remains unclear

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios will have elbow surgery, and his return to the 2026 season remains uncertain pending recovery updates.

Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays are facing an important setback after it was confirmed the right-handed pitcher will undergo elbow surgery. The procedure raises uncertainty about whether he will be able to return during the 2026 MLB season.

“Jose Berrios to have surgery Wednesday performed by Dr. Meister. Repair existing injury (stress fracture on elbow),” Hazel Mae reported. “There is some concern about the ligament, and they will determine if he is done for the season depending on that.”

Max Scherzer recently offered a mixed forearm and ankle update, adding another layer of injury concern around the league as teams navigate key absences, while the full recovery outlook for Berrios will depend on what doctors find during the procedure; at this point, the Blue Jays have not set a clear timeline for his return, and more updates are expected after surgery.

Advertisement

Toronto loses a key arm in a difficult season

The Blue Jays already face a tough situation in the American League East, and losing Berrios only adds to the challenge. Toronto sits at 19-25 and continues to fall behind in the division standings.

Jose Berrios #17 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against Boston Red Sox. Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Berrios was expected to be a key part of the rotation after solid seasons in 2024 and 2025, but he has not pitched in 2026 due to injury. His absence has forced the team to adjust its pitching plans early in the year.

Advertisement

Recovery timeline depends on surgery results

The next step for Berrios is the operation itself, which will determine how serious the ligament concern is. From there, the Blue Jays will have a clearer idea of whether he can return later this season or miss extended time.

SurveyWhat is the biggest concern for the Blue Jays right now? What is the biggest concern for the Blue Jays right now? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

For now, Toronto will continue its season while waiting for further medical updates on one of its most experienced starters.