NY Yankees’ Trent Grisham provides encouraging injury update after scare vs Blue Jays

New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham shared a positive injury update after leaving Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with knee discomfort.

The New York Yankees received positive news regarding outfielder Trent Grisham after he exited Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with knee discomfort, just hours after Aaron Boone provided an update on the situation. Grisham later shared an encouraging update that appears to ease concerns about a potentially serious injury for New York.

According to Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch on X, imaging revealed no structural damage in Grisham’s knee. “It’s a relief,” Grisham said while also adding that he hopes to be available off the bench in an emergency situation.

The update comes as a major positive for the Yankees, especially with the team continuing to battle through several injury concerns across the roster. Grisham left Wednesday’s game after feeling discomfort while running the bases, immediately creating concern given how carefully teams manage lower-body injuries during the long MLB season.

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Grisham hoping to avoid injured list stint

Even though Grisham is still expected to be monitored closely over the next few days, the early results suggest the Yankees may have avoided a much bigger problem. The veteran outfielder remained optimistic after the testing and is already hoping to stay available for the club in a limited role if needed.

Trent Grisham said imaging showed no structural damage. “It’s a relief.” He is hoping to be available off the bench tonight in an emergency. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 21, 2026

Grisham is coming off a career-best 34-home run season in 2025, but he has struggled offensively this year. Through 49 games, the veteran outfielder is batting .174 with six home runs. Even so, the Yankees continue valuing his defense and experience in the outfield rotation.

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Yankees continue managing key injuries across roster

The Yankees have dealt with multiple injury situations throughout the season, making every positive medical update important for manager Aaron Boone and the coaching staff. With several players already missing time, avoiding another injured list move would provide valuable stability for the roster.

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New York will likely continue evaluating Grisham day by day before determining whether he can return to the lineup this weekend. For now, however, the initial diagnosis delivered much-needed relief inside the Yankees clubhouse.