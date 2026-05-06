Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer gives mixed injury update on forearm and ankle status

Max Scherzer shared an honest injury update as forearm issues delay his return for the Toronto Blue Jays despite ankle improvement.

The Toronto Blue Jays are still working through the recovery process of veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, who remains on the injured list due to left ankle inflammation and right forearm tendinitis. While the ankle has shown clear improvement, the team is still waiting on progress from the forearm issue, which continues to delay his return to the rotation.

Scherzer, who recently spoke on his injury status, was open about the situation and gave a clear explanation of where things stand. “It’s confusing as heck because I have a clean MRI. That’s what has everyone pulling their hair out. The MRI is saying, ‘hey you should be good,’ and I’m like no.. the check engine light is on,” Scherzer said, according to reporter Hazel Mae. He also noted that the ankle now feels more like a sprain and is no longer the main concern.

The 41-year-old right-hander has made five starts this season, posting a 9.64 ERA over 18 2/3 innings. Despite those struggles, the main issue is not performance but health, as Scherzer has been unable to fully ramp up his throwing program due to ongoing discomfort in his forearm.

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Forearm issue remains the main obstacle

The biggest concern for the Blue Jays is now clearly Scherzer’s forearm, which is preventing him from moving forward in his rehab. Manager John Schneider explained that the situation is still being evaluated day by day, with the team expecting more updates in the near future as doctors review his condition.

Max Scherzer #31 of the Blue Jays pitches in the first inning against the Guardians. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Schneider added that Scherzer has been playing catch, but not yet at the level needed to progress into game preparation. The team is waiting for the arm to respond in the same way the ankle has improved before making any decisions about his next steps.

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Blue Jays remain cautious with veteran starter

At this stage, Toronto is taking a careful approach with the veteran pitcher. Scherzer is one of the most experienced arms in baseball, but at age 41, the team understands the importance of avoiding setbacks.

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He is also nearing a major career milestone, sitting just one strikeout away from 3,500. However, the Blue Jays’ focus remains on getting him fully healthy before thinking about results or milestones. His return timeline remains uncertain until the forearm issue shows consistent improvement.