Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro reacts to Vancouver MLB expansion talks

The future of Major League Baseball expansion continues to generate discussion, and Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro has now addressed one of the most talked-about potential markets. With Vancouver emerging as a possible candidate for a new franchise, Shapiro offered a measured but supportive stance on the idea of expanding baseball in Canada.

Shapiro made his position clear when speaking to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith. “We are supportive of any effort to grow baseball in Canada, and that would include the opportunity to bring MLB to Vancouver,” Shapiro said. His comments come as the league continues to evaluate long-term expansion possibilities across North America.

The conversation around Vancouver has gained traction after the city council approved an “expression of interest” process to explore potential ownership groups for a future MLB franchise. While the idea remains in early stages, it has already sparked debate about market viability and regional competition, especially given Toronto’s established presence as Canada’s only Major League team.

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Vancouver’s MLB ambitions face growing competition

Vancouver’s bid is still in its infancy, but it enters a competitive expansion landscape. Other North American cities have already positioned themselves with stronger financial backing and infrastructure planning, making the race for future franchises increasingly crowded.

Mark Shapiro comments on Vancouver’s MLB expansion bid as the city explores bringing a Major League franchise to Canada. Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Reports have highlighted Salt Lake City as a serious contender, with significant public funding discussions already underway. Meanwhile, other markets such as Nashville, Portland, and Orlando have also been repeatedly mentioned as strong candidates in various expansion evaluations.

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Blue Jays’ stance reflects long-term perspective on expansion

Despite potential concerns about market overlap in Canada, Shapiro’s comments suggest that the Blue Jays are not viewing Vancouver as an immediate threat. Instead, the organization appears focused on the broader goal of growing baseball’s footprint nationally.

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For now, MLB expansion remains a long-term discussion rather than an imminent decision. Vancouver’s bid will need significant development before it can seriously challenge more established candidates, meaning Toronto’s current market position remains secure for the foreseeable future.