Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer opens up on injury setback after being placed on IL

The Toronto Blue Jays received another blow to their pitching depth as Max Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation. The veteran right-hander is now sidelined after a difficult stretch of outings that raised concern about his overall health and mechanics.

Scherzer, who recently addressed a forearm issue as John Schneider showed support, spoke candidly about the situation, explaining that both problems contributed to the decision to shut him down. “I could just tell I wasn’t right. Pete was right there and we both saw it. We just didn’t feel I was in a good enough spot to go forward,” he said, referring to pitching coach Pete Walker, according to MLB.com. “It’s early in the season, and this is just a point in time where I can get right.”

The 2026 season has been challenging for Scherzer, who has struggled significantly since his second start, originally shortened as a precaution. Over his last four outings, he allowed 19 earned runs in just 12.2 innings, while also dealing with recurring discomfort that ultimately escalated into a two-part injury issue.

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Scherzer details “double setback” affecting performance

While the forearm issue initially drew attention, Scherzer revealed that his ankle became a bigger concern during recent starts. He noticed mechanical adjustments while pitching, which affected his delivery and consistency on the mound.

“My forearm was good, but I stepped out of bed and almost fell over because my foot was killing me,” Scherzer said. “I’ve been aggressively trying to get my foot back underneath me.” He described the situation as a “double whammy,” noting that managing both injuries at the same time made continued pitching too risky early in the season.

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Despite the challenges, the organization is hoping that a healthier return timeline for key arms will stabilize the rotation. For now, Scherzer’s focus is on recovery, with no further imaging or injections currently required, only rest and rehabilitation as he works his way back.