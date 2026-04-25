Jeff Hoffman accepts a lower leverage future to help the Blue Jays

Jeff Hoffman is officially out as the Toronto Blue Jays’ closer after a difficult stretch that forced the front office to pivot. Toronto GM Ross Atkins announced Friday that the team will move to a “shared responsibility” model for the ninth inning, allowing Hoffman to find his rhythm in lower-leverage spots.

The veteran right-hander took the demotion in stride, telling reporter Mitch Bannon that it is ultimately “Schneider’s ship” and he is willing to do whatever is asked. Hoffman noted that his goal is to “put the team in the best position to win,” acknowledging that, for the moment, he isn’t the best fit for the closer role.

The Blue Jays are dealing with questions surrounding their starting rotation, especially after Max Scherzer addressed his forearm issues with the support of John Schneider following a rough start. Hoffman echoed this team-first mentality, stating, “I’m not going to get too shaken about it. We have plenty of guys who are doing it better.”

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John Schneider about Hoffman situation

The Blue Jays’ new “closer by committee” approach will feature a heavy rotation of arms rather than a single replacement. While Louis Varland has been dominant with a 0.00 ERA, Atkins clarified that the ninth inning will be a “shared responsibility” among several pitchers rather than just one man.

“The Blue Jays closer, come August, September and October, might not even be on this roster right now.”@KeeganMatheson on the future of the Blue Jays’ closer role.#BlueJays50 pic.twitter.com/Odxp7EvuNu — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) April 24, 2026

Among the candidates to bridge the gap are Tyler Rogers, who carries a stellar 0.84 ERA, and Braydon Fisher, who has impressed with a 0.93 mark. The committee will also likely lean on Mason Fluharty and his elite 1.29 FIP to navigate high-leverage situations against tough left-handed bats.

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Hoffman remains optimistic about his future, suggesting that the coaching staff can “reevaluate periodically” as he works through his current mechanical adjustments. For now, Toronto will rely on its depth to stabilize a bullpen that has struggled with consistency throughout the early part of the 2026 MLB season.