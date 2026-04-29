Blue Jays make roster move involving George Springer and Eloy Jimenez ahead of game vs Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays made a notable roster adjustment ahead of their matchup against the Boston Red Sox, reinstating outfielder George Springer from the 10-day injured list while designating Eloy Jimenez for assignment.

According to the Blue Jays on X, “ROSTER MOVES: OF George Springer reinstated from 10-day IL and will be active today. 1B/OF Eloy Jimenez designated for assignment.” The transaction immediately reshapes the club’s lineup options heading into a key divisional game.

Springer returns to the active roster after dealing with injury issues early in the season, where he posted a .185 batting average with a .290 on-base percentage and a .660 OPS across 54 at-bats, along with two home runs and six RBIs. His presence is expected to provide an immediate boost to the top of the order, just as the Blue Jays await the return of Max Scherzer, who recently opened up after an injury setback.

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Jimenez, meanwhile, struggled to carve out consistent production during his limited opportunity. He hit .290 with a .343 OBP and a .633 OPS in 31 at-bats, recording nine hits but no home runs or stolen bases before the roster decision was made.

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 OF George Springer reinstated from 10-day IL and will be active today



🔹 1B/OF Eloy Jiménez designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/Gjme8hnOGr — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 29, 2026

Blue Jays look to reset amid slow start

Toronto’s 13-16 record reflects an inconsistent offensive rhythm, prompting ongoing roster adjustments as the team searches for stability. The return of Springer is viewed as a key step toward strengthening a lineup that has lacked sustained production. As the season develops, roster flexibility and performance consistency will remain key themes for a Blue Jays team still searching for its identity in 2026.

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