Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after George Springer injury: ‘Everybody has to do his part’

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as a veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays, understands that George Springer’s injury is not only difficult to absorb but also a significant blow to the roster. He made it clear to his teammates that everyone must continue doing their part to keep the team afloat.

Guerrero Jr.’s message was shared by Hazel Mae following the game in which Springer was injured: “It’s baseball, not the NBA where one guy scores 45 points… Everybody in the lineup has to do his part… I’m going to go out there and do my job.”

He’s well aware that, with Springer’s injury, the Blue Jays now have 10 players on the injured list, complicating the situation, but not making it impossible. Guerrero Jr. himself is off to a strong start, hitting .320 with one home run and five RBIs.

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The Blue Jays still have firepower at the plate

Despite the injuries, Guerrero Jr.’s message carries weight, especially with the team sitting at 6-8. The top bats in the lineup remain healthy. Alongside him, Ernie Clement has contributed with a .286 average and four RBIs across 56 at-bats.

El primero de Vladimir Guerrero jr!! Un palo de 437 pies!! pic.twitter.com/cxh0XBabTS — Antonio Puesán (@antoniopuesan) April 4, 2026

Jesús Sánchez has also been one of the most productive hitters, posting a .275 average with a pair of home runs and eight RBIs, the second-highest total on the roster so far. Meanwhile, Andrés Giménez is hitting .260 and has added nine RBIs, continuing to be a steady presence.

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Toronto still has plenty of talent at the plate and enough depth to replace injured veterans if needed. The bigger concern lies on the mound, where the team is thin on available arms. That’s an area where they may need to explore external options or rely on Triple-A reinforcements as the season progresses.