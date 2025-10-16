Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sends strong message after 4-for-4 performance in ALCS Game 3: “I want to win”

The beast has awoken in Seattle. After two quiet games to open the series, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reminded the baseball world why he’s Toronto’s beating heart. His 4-for-4 performance — just a triple shy of the cycle — powered the Blue Jays to a resounding 13-4 win over the Mariners in Game 3 of the ALCS.

From the first pitch, Guerrero Jr. looked untouchable. He drove the ball with precision and authority, turning each at-bat into a spectacle. When he connected with a deep drive to dead center, the ball barely cleared Julio Rodriguez’s glove, tying Jose Bautista’s franchise postseason home run record. The moment electrified the crowd, a mix of awe and relief, and underscored just how clutch Vladdy can be.

After the game, Guerrero Jr. remained grounded, emphasizing the team’s ultimate goal over personal glory. “I feel great,” he said, according to MLB.com. “But my focus is only on winning. I want to win.” His statement wasn’t just about one game—it was a clear message to both opponents and teammates: the Blue Jays are not going quietly

With that spark, Toronto’s swagger returned. Down 0-2 in the series, the Blue Jays looked like themselves again — a team that thrives under pressure, thrives on emotion, and thrives when Vladdy’s bat leads the way.

How did Guerrero’s leadership shift the series?

From the very first inning, Guerrero’s energy was contagious. His third-inning double off the left-field wall ignited a five-run rally that changed the tone of the night. Standing on second base, he clapped his hands and roared “¡Vamos! ¡Vamos!” toward his dugout — a challenge as much as a celebration.

“No one expected us to win the division. No one expected us to be here,” manager John Schneider said postgame. “I couldn’t be prouder of the way they went about today.”

Can the Blue Jays keep the momentum alive?

History isn’t on their side. Teams facing a 2-0 deficit in a best-of-seven have come back only 26.4% of the time. But Toronto isn’t worried about statistics — not with Guerrero swinging like this. As the series continues, Seattle now faces a confident and dangerous Blue Jays lineup led by a rejuvenated Vladdy.

