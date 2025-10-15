Alex Bregman reportedly makes major decision on Red Sox future following playoff exit

Alex Bregman’s time in Boston could be taking another unexpected turn. After just one season with the Red Sox, the veteran third baseman reportedly plans to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract, according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, confirming an earlier report from the New York Post.

The decision comes just days after Boston’s playoff elimination at the hands of the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series. While the move was anticipated, it doesn’t necessarily close the door on a possible return to Fenway Park.

Bregman, 31, joined the Red Sox late last offseason on a three-year, $120 million deal that included opt-outs after both the 2025 and 2026 seasons. His short stint in Boston began with promise — he hit .299 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs before a quad injury in May kept him out for nearly two months.

Bregman is open to “any conversation” regarding a contract extension, his agent Scott Boras informed The Boston Globe in June. “Any player who plays well somewhere, it’s something that’s important for the team and important for the player. It’s an additive,” Boras said.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Red Sox bats during the first inning against the Houston Astros. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Why is Alex Bregman opting out now?

The veteran finished the season batting .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs, contributing steady offense and leadership to one of the youngest rosters in the American League. Off the field, teammates and executives alike praised his influence inside the clubhouse.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow acknowledged Bregman’s impact while respecting his decision-making process. “Obviously, Alex has the right as structured in his contract to opt out, and he’s going to do what’s best for his family,” Breslow said earlier this month. “At the same time, I will not miss an opportunity to talk about his contributions on the field and to our organization.”

What comes next for Bregman and Boston?

While Bregman enters free agency for a second consecutive offseason, his camp—led by agent Boras—has not ruled out re-engaging with Boston once the market opens. For the Red Sox, the situation adds intrigue to an already uncertain winter, as fellow infielder Trevor Story also holds an opt-out option in his long-term deal.

The Red Sox now face a crucial offseason as they aim to strengthen a roster that showed flashes of competitiveness but fell short in October. Bregman’s decision will likely be among the first dominoes to shape Boston’s 2026 outlook.