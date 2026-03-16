NY Yankees Aaron Boone clarifies Luis Gil’s Opening Day status, citing a key condition

Manager Aaron Boone addressed the media Monday regarding Luis Gil’s status for the 2026 Opening Day New York Yankees‘ rotation, confirming the right-hander has secured a spot despite ongoing concerns regarding his late-spring consistency.

“He’s one of the five guys, but we’ve got to sort out exactly how we’re going to deploy everyone,” Boone told reporters.

Boone clarified that Gil’s long-term stability in the rotation hinges on refined strike-throwing, as the 27-year-old continues to battle the command issues that plagued his abbreviated 2025 campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Opening Day in San Francisco just nine days away, and Boone having in Elmer Rodriguez a strong alternative for the Yankees, Boone’s staff must decide if Gil’s current form warrants a high-leverage start or a more protected role at the back of the rotation.

Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees pitches.

Advertisement

Why defining Gil’s Role remains a challenge for Boone

Although the Yankees‘ manager has finalized his five-man rotation for the start of the regular season, Gil’s recent lack of “quality strikes” has made his specific role a moving target.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees, Aaron Boone see clear path for Randal Grichuk thanks to history vs left-handers

A disastrous March 15 outing against the Tigers—in which Gil surrendered three home runs and seven earned runs in just three innings—has placed Boone in a difficult position.

Advertisement

The blow-up raised his spring ERA to 6.28 and forced the Yankees to reconsider their timeline for other returning veterans, specifically left-hander Carlos Rodon.

If the southpaw continues to clear hurdles in his rehab assignment, Rodon remains a high-upside weapon that Boone could integrate back into the rotation as early as late April or May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The projected 2026 Yankees Opening Day rotation

Boone confirmed that Gil will join Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers to form the Yankees’ initial starting five for the new campaign.

Acclaimed ace Max Fried is officially slated for the Opening Day start against the Giants, likely followed by the breakout star Cam Schlittler and prospect Will Warren. However, the final sequencing of Gil and Weathers remains a game-time decision as Boone monitors their final tune-ups before camp breaks.

Advertisement

SurveyWill Gil make a great impact for the Yankees in the Opening Day rotation? Will Gil make a great impact for the Yankees in the Opening Day rotation? already voted 0 people