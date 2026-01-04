Bo Bichette’s projected contract draws different numbers amid NY Yankees, Phillies, and other teams’ interest

The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly among the teams interested in Bo Bichette. Having spent his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, Bichette is now a free agent exploring new opportunities within MLB.

Both the Yankees and Phillies are now aware of the reported financial commitment required to secure Bichette for the upcoming MLB season. ESPN reports suggest a potential contract worth five years and $130 million, which is currently the most conservative projection available.

Tim Britton, an analyst for The Athletic, projects Bichette’s valuation to be even higher, suggesting an eight-year, $212 million deal. Conversely, fellow The Athletic commentator Jim Bowden forecasts a slightly lighter contract at seven years and $189 million.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, a contract around eight years for $208 million is anticipated, averaging Bichette’s potential contract offers to about seven years and $184 million. These figures will be closely examined by franchises vying for Bichette’s signature in the upcoming discussions.

Bo Bichette reacts after the third out.

Bichette’s suitors beyond the Yankees and Phillies

As rumors swirl about Bichette’s future following his seven-year stint with the Blue Jays, several other franchises, alongside the Yankees and Phillies are actively pursuing the talented infielder for the 2026 MLB season.

Here are the teams and their current status regarding Bichette:

Toronto Blue Jays: Considering Reunion

Boston Red Sox: Hosting Zoom Meetings

Los Angeles Dodgers: Adopting Aggressive Approach

With this competitive landscape for Bichette’s services, interested MLB teams are meticulously crafting potential offers. It seems the conclusion to this saga is only weeks away, as Bichette’s next team is set to be revealed soon.

