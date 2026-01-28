NY Mets reportedly add former Astros shortstop for infield depth after Bo Bichette deal

The New York Mets appeared comfortable with their infield plans after landing Bo Bichette, but depth remains a priority as spring training approaches. Even with several established names in place, the front office continues to look for insurance options ahead of a long season.

With Bichette set to handle third base, Marcus Semien at second, Jorge Polanco at first, and Francisco Lindor anchoring shortstop, the Mets have reshaped their infield almost entirely. Still, the organization opted to add another experienced infielder to the mix, at least on a non-guaranteed basis.

That addition comes in the form of Grae Kessinger, a former Houston Astros shortstop who has agreed to a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

Who is Grae Kessinger and why does he matter?

Kessinger, 28, has limited major league experience, appearing in 49 games with the Astros. His production at the MLB level has been modest, but he has shown more promise in the upper minors, including an .826 OPS during the 2023 season split between Double-A and Triple-A.

Grae Kessinger #16 of the Astros throws the ball to first base against the Nationals. Rich Storry/Getty Images

After being designated for assignment by Houston, Kessinger was traded to Arizona last January but was released before making a big-league appearance and did not latch on with another organization during the season.

A crowded infield competition awaits

The challenge for Kessinger is the sheer number of infield options already in the organization. Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, and Vidal Bruján will all be competing for roster spots and meaningful playing time once camp opens.

Even if he does not break camp with the major league club, Kessinger could still provide value as Triple-A depth. For a Mets team focused on flexibility and injury protection, adding experienced organizational depth is a low-risk move with potential upside.

