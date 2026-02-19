Boston Red Sox spring training schedule: Every game leading up to Opening Day

In Fort Myers, the first rhythms of spring return as the Boston Red Sox gather under bright Florida skies, where early drills, quiet roster battles and measured optimism begin shaping a season still hidden somewhere beyond the horizon.

MLB schedules in February rarely decide anything, yet every inning carries hints—young arms stretching for attention, veterans rediscovering timing and coaching plans unfolding slowly across sunlit afternoons.

By the time the final exhibition outs arrive, the long road to Opening Day is already underway, defined not by standings but by unanswered questions and the steady sense that something meaningful is beginning to take form.

Boston Red Sox spring training 2026 schedule

February

Feb. 20 — vs. Northeastern (exhibition)

Feb. 21 — at Minnesota Twins

Feb. 22 — vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Feb. 24 — vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Feb. 25 — at Minnesota Twins

Feb. 27 — at Atlanta Braves

Feb. 28 — vs. Minnesota Twins

March

Mar. 1 — vs. Baltimore Orioles

Mar. 2 — at Toronto Blue Jays

Mar. 3 — vs. Puerto Rico (exhibition)

Mar. 7 — vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Mar. 8 — at Pittsburgh Pirates

Mar. 12 — at Minnesota Twins

Mar. 14 — Futures at Fenway South / at Atlanta Braves

Mar. 15 — vs. Minnesota Twins

Mar. 16 — at Baltimore Orioles

Mar. 17 — vs. Atlanta Braves

Mar. 18 — at New York Yankees

Mar. 19 — vs. Minnesota Twins

Mar. 20 — at Tampa Bay Rays

Mar. 21 — vs. Atlanta Braves

Mar. 22 — at Pittsburgh Pirates

Mar. 23 — vs. Minnesota Twins

Mar. 24 — at Minnesota Twins

By the final week, innings resemble regular-season workloads and starting lineups grow more predictable, subtle signs that camp is ending and the real season is close.

When is MLB Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox?

The Florida buildup gives way to the main stage on March 26, when the Red Sox open their regular season during MLB Opening Day. Boston begins the year away from Fenway Park, a scheduling twist that places immediate pressure on the rotation and bullpen before the home crowd ever weighs in.

Connelly Early of the Red Sox at the American League Wild Card Series game in 2025 (Source: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Opening on the road has historically tested contenders across Major League Baseball, where early travel, unfamiliar conditions and heightened anticipation can shape the tone of April. For Boston, the date represents the transition from evaluation to consequence.

Only after that opening series will Fenway Park reenter the story, restoring the familiar soundtrack of a New England baseball season and revealing how much of spring’s promise was real.