Boston Red Sox spring training schedule: Every game leading up to Opening Day

In Fort Myers, the first rhythms of spring return as the Boston Red Sox gather under bright Florida skies, where early drills, quiet roster battles and measured optimism begin shaping a season still hidden somewhere beyond the horizon.
MLB schedules in February rarely decide anything, yet every inning carries hints—young arms stretching for attention, veterans rediscovering timing and coaching plans unfolding slowly across sunlit afternoons.
By the time the final exhibition outs arrive, the long road to Opening Day is already underway, defined not by standings but by unanswered questions and the steady sense that something meaningful is beginning to take form.
Boston Red Sox spring training 2026 schedule
February
- Feb. 20 — vs. Northeastern (exhibition)
- Feb. 21 — at Minnesota Twins
- Feb. 22 — vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- Feb. 24 — vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- Feb. 25 — at Minnesota Twins
- Feb. 27 — at Atlanta Braves
- Feb. 28 — vs. Minnesota Twins
March
- Mar. 1 — vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Mar. 2 — at Toronto Blue Jays
- Mar. 3 — vs. Puerto Rico (exhibition)
- Mar. 7 — vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Mar. 8 — at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Mar. 12 — at Minnesota Twins
- Mar. 14 — Futures at Fenway South / at Atlanta Braves
- Mar. 15 — vs. Minnesota Twins
- Mar. 16 — at Baltimore Orioles
- Mar. 17 — vs. Atlanta Braves
- Mar. 18 — at New York Yankees
- Mar. 19 — vs. Minnesota Twins
- Mar. 20 — at Tampa Bay Rays
- Mar. 21 — vs. Atlanta Braves
- Mar. 22 — at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Mar. 23 — vs. Minnesota Twins
- Mar. 24 — at Minnesota Twins
By the final week, innings resemble regular-season workloads and starting lineups grow more predictable, subtle signs that camp is ending and the real season is close.
When is MLB Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox?
The Florida buildup gives way to the main stage on March 26, when the Red Sox open their regular season during MLB Opening Day. Boston begins the year away from Fenway Park, a scheduling twist that places immediate pressure on the rotation and bullpen before the home crowd ever weighs in.
Connelly Early of the Red Sox at the American League Wild Card Series game in 2025 (Source: Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
Opening on the road has historically tested contenders across Major League Baseball, where early travel, unfamiliar conditions and heightened anticipation can shape the tone of April. For Boston, the date represents the transition from evaluation to consequence.
Only after that opening series will Fenway Park reenter the story, restoring the familiar soundtrack of a New England baseball season and revealing how much of spring’s promise was real.