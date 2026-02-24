Trending topics:
CONCACAF Champions Cup

Where to watch LAFC vs Real España live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

LAFC face Real España in the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Stephen Eustaquio of Los Angeles FC
© Shaun Clark/Getty ImagesStephen Eustaquio of Los Angeles FC

LAFC will face off against Real España for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch LAFC vs Real España live in the USA on Fubo]

In full command of the series, which was expected to be very favorable to the American team, Los Angeles FC head home after a statement 6-1 win in the first leg that showcased their firepower and depth.

The MLS powerhouse overwhelmed Real España from the start and now looks poised to finish the job in front of its fans, while the visitors travel to the United States aiming to restore some pride with the odds stacked heavily against them.

Advertisement

When will the LAFC vs Real España match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between LAFC and Real España will be played this Tuesday, February 24 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC – Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC – Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Advertisement

LAFC vs Real España: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Real España in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between LAFC and Real España will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch El Salvador U20 vs French Guiana U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship
Soccer

Where to watch El Salvador U20 vs French Guiana U20 live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF U20 Championship

Where to watch Barcelona vs Levante live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Barcelona vs Levante live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hazm live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League
Soccer

Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hazm live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate sparks injury concerns ahead of 2026 Finalissima vs Spain
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate sparks injury concerns ahead of 2026 Finalissima vs Spain

Better Collective Logo