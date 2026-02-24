Where to watch LAFC vs Real España live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

LAFC will face off against Real España for the second leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

In full command of the series, which was expected to be very favorable to the American team, Los Angeles FC head home after a statement 6-1 win in the first leg that showcased their firepower and depth.

The MLS powerhouse overwhelmed Real España from the start and now looks poised to finish the job in front of its fans, while the visitors travel to the United States aiming to restore some pride with the odds stacked heavily against them.

When will the LAFC vs Real España match be played?

This second leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between LAFC and Real España will be played this Tuesday, February 24 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC – Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

LAFC vs Real España: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Real España in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between LAFC and Real España will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2, TUDN and ViX.