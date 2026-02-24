Former World Series champion with the Red Sox secures lucrative contract extension with Braves

The Atlanta Braves closed last season on a disappointing note, failing to reach the postseason. In response, the franchise has opted to revamp their roster slightly, aiming for a stronger showing in the upcoming season. A significant move was securing a contract extension for former World Series champion and Boston Red Sox alum.

In an official statement, the Braves confirmed Sale’s contract extension. Sale, a pivotal part of the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series win and a nine-time All-Star over a 15-year career, remains a cornerstone for the Braves.

According to ESPN‘s Jeff Passan, Sale’s new one-year deal is valued at $27 million, with a $30 million club option for the 2028 season. This extension underscores the Braves’ commitment to bolstering their roster with elite talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Sale approaches free agency, the Braves have secured his expertise for another season, enhancing their prospects against MLB’s top competitors. And now, it’s just a matter of time to meet what he can do in the upcoming regular season.

Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo.

Advertisement

Sale’s stats and tenure with the Braves

Having joined the Braves two seasons ago, Chris Sale played most recently in 2025. Though his efforts were commendable, the team fell short of its goals. With his extension, there’s renewed optimism for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

see also Braves reportedly add 9-year MLB veteran with past NY Mets experience

Here are Sale’s 2025 MLB season stats:

Record (W-L): 7–5

ERA: 2.58

Strikeouts: 165

Innings Pitched: 125.2

WHIP: 1.07

Starts: 20

Advertisement

Braves’ roster additions for the upcoming season

With Sale as the ace of the pitching rotation, the Braves’ fanbase is eagerly anticipating how the new roster additions will enhance the team’s performance and propel them towards success.

Key additions for the 2026 season include:

Ha-Seong Kim (SS/2B)

Mike Yastrzemski (OF)

Robert Suarez (RP)

Jonah Heim (C)

Jurickson Profar (LF)

Mauricio Dubon (UTL)

Brett Wisely (INF/OF)

Jose Suarez (LHP)

Martín Perez (LHP): Signed to a minor league deal,

Carlos Carrasco (RHP): Re-signed to a minor league deal.

Dominic Smith (1B/OF)

Kyle Farmer (INF)

Advertisement

Advertisement