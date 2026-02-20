Connor McDavid makes one thing clear while wearing the “C” vs Finland after Sidney Crosby’s semifinal absence

In a dramatic semifinal at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Team Canada erased a two-goal deficit to defeat Finland 3-2 and advance to the gold-medal game. With Sidney Crosby watching from the sidelines due to injury, Connor McDavid stepped in wearing the captain’s “C,” leading a reshuffled lineup in one of the tournament’s most thrilling matchups.

The comeback began quietly with a gritty deflection by Sam Reinhart late in the second period, cutting Finland’s lead to one. By the third, momentum swung in Canada’s favor as Shea Theodore scored the equalizer with ten minutes remaining, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

The game culminated when Nathan MacKinnon hammered a cross-ice feed from McDavid with just 35 seconds left, beating Finnish goalie Juuse Saros, who made 36 saves, and punching Canada’s ticket to the gold-medal game.

McDavid finished with two points in the contest, moving ahead on the Olympic leaderboards for most points by a Canadian. His poise and leadership under pressure highlighted the passing of the torch from Crosby, whose legendary Olympic career remains celebrated even from the sidelines.

Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada skates in the first period during the Men’s Preliminary Group A match. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

What did McDavid make clear about wearing the captain’s “C”?

When asked about taking the captaincy, McDavid downplayed the moment with characteristic humor: “Just keeping the seat warm for Sid.” he said via NHL reporter Mollie Walker. His performance showed that, even without Crosby, Canada’s top star could drive the team forward in critical moments.

What’s next for Team Canada?

Canada now advances to the gold-medal game, where they will face either the United States or Slovakia. With or without Crosby, one thing is certain: the path to Olympic gold runs through the Maple Leaf, guided by McDavid’s leadership and clutch play.

