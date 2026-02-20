Andy Reid sends Tyreek Hill a clear message on Chiefs alleged interest in the former All Pro wide receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs have been linked with All Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill after he entered free agency. Amid the rumors of a reunion between the wideout and the team, head coach Andy Reid has cleared the air about what’s going on.

Per Sam Dowell of the Kansas City Star, Andy Reid spoke on Hill. “I don’t know if Tyreek is healthy right now to do anything. I’m sure he’s working hard on that part of it to get that straightened out.” About the rumors of the Chiefs talking to Hill, Reid said, “There’s nothing happening there.“

As for now, the Chiefs look uninterested in bringing Tyreek Hill back. Hill is a five-time All Pro wideout, and three of them came in his first rodeo with the Chiefs. However, after a gruesome knee injury and at 32 years old, it seems like Kansas City has no interest as of now to bring back Hill.

Hill was a complete menace in the Chiefs

Tyreek Hill played his first six seasons with the Chiefs and earned six Pro Bowl selections too. During the six years he spent, he had 6,630 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 479 receptions. He was an incredible weapon and he became an even more dangerous player once Mahomes got under center.

The Chiefs were unstoppable given the fact that Hill was the deep, speedy threat, Travis Kelce served as the volume receiver at tight end, and Mahomes could do it all at quarterback. Now, Hill is injured and ageing, Kelce is flirting with retirement for the second year now, and Mahomes is recovering from an ACL. Hence, if the three reunited, there’s no guarantee it would work the same.

Having said so, Chiefs could still need a guy like Hill

Even if the Chiefs don’t seem too interested in bringing him back, they might be able to use him effectively. After all, it’s Andy Reid calling plays, and Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator. Hill wouldn’t need to be what he was back then, but still be a very prolific deep threat if his speed is still there.

Volume could now be divided between Kelce and Rashee Rice, and the gadget player would be the also very speedy Xavier Worthy. Hence, using Hill as the vertical threat of the team could still provide a new gear for the team.