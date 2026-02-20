Chiefs and Andy Reid could reportedly sign Super Bowl champion running back in 2026 free agency

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs need to address the running back position in the upcoming weeks. That has become a priority despite the problems they face with the salary cap.

Isiah Pacheco will not receive a contract extension and, although Kareem Hunt was key in short-yardage situations, the Chiefs need a star who can take some of the offensive burden off Patrick Mahomes.

Although Jeremiyah Love could be an option through the 2026 NFL Draft, the reality is that there will be very attractive players in free agency with proven experience. Now, a very interesting name appears likely to be available.

Chiefs could sign Kenneth Walker III

The Chiefs will have a real opportunity to sign Kenneth Walker III after a report from Adam Schefter confirmed that the Seattle Seahawks will not use the franchise tag on the running back.

“The Seattle Seahawks are unlikely to use either a franchise or transition tag on running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Seahawks have multiple free agents that they want to retain and sign, and the team would also try to extend the contract of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”

Walker was a key piece for the Seahawks in winning the Super Bowl, but they would not be willing to pay him top money on the market. If the Chiefs make the necessary financial adjustments to the roster, he could be a very attractive option. It is worth noting that in recent weeks, there has also been much talk about Breece Hall, but it is still unknown what the Jets will do with him. The door will be open for a big splash.

