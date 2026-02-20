Chiefs lose longtime coach of Andy Reid for 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid face a very challenging 2026 offseason. After being $54 million over the salary cap, urgent changes and roster adjustments were needed with the help of general manager Brett Veach.

The first step was taken by Patrick Mahomes by restructuring his contract to free up nearly $43 million in space. That gives the team significant flexibility before free agency begins in a few weeks.

However, there are other issues to resolve. Travis Kelce has not yet decided if he will retire, the Chiefs need a running back and, importantly, they continue to lose members of their coaching staff.

Andy Reid and Chiefs lose another coach for 2026 season

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have lost another longtime coach. According to a report from Matt Zenitz, Rod Wilson will sign with the Arizona Cardinals.

“The Cardinals have finalized the hiring of Chiefs outside linebackers coach Rod Wilson as inside linebackers coach, sources tell CBS Sports. The former South Carolina and NFL linebacker worked for Kansas City the last four years.”

The Chiefs had a disappointing 2025 season with a 6-11 record and were heavily affected by Patrick Mahomes’ injury. Now they will try to return to the Super Bowl.

