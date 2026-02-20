NY Yankees’ Aaron Judge reflects on Gerrit Cole’s first Spring Training game after returning from injury

The long wait is finally over for New York Yankees fans. The team kicked off their spring training with a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, sparking much anticipation. After the game, Aaron Judge addressed the media regarding Gerrit Cole, who faced his first game since undergoing Tommy John surgery prior to the 2025 MLB season.

“If someone had told me that he’d just come back from Tommy John surgery and this was his first time facing live hitters, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Judge remarked regarding Cole, who is poised to return to the Yankees’ lineup in the upcoming season.

Cole was a significant absentee for the Yankees last season, and his presence was noticeably missed in the pitching rotation, especially during the postseason. His experience could have been pivotal for the Bronx Bombers in their face-off against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expectations are now high for Cole‘s contributions in the forthcoming season. Despite few offseason acquisitions, with Cody Bellinger being the only major free agent signing for the 2026 MLB season, the Yankees are preparing for a strong campaign.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the Yankees walks through the dugout.

Advertisement

Judge’s comments on Cole’s return

Anticipating a rejuvenated Cole in the forthcoming season, the Yankees’ fanbase eagerly awaits his debut on the mound in the regular season. On this topic, Judge shared his insights about his returning teammate.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees’ highest‑paid players in 2026: Salary leaders and big contracts

“We’re pumped. Whenever he makes his comeback, the boys in the clubhouse are going to be thrilled,” Judge told the media following the Yankees’ spring training opener against the Orioles.

Advertisement

This positive energy within the Yankees’ roster fuels their belief in their potential to excel in the upcoming season. Fans are hoping for a triumphant run, as the Bronx Bombers aim to capture another World Series title in 2026.

SurveyWill Cole make significant impact in the Yankees during the upcoming season? Will Cole make significant impact in the Yankees during the upcoming season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement