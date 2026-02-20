Trending topics:
Sidney Crosby report confirms if Penguins star is out for rest of NHL season after injury in 2026 Winter Olympics with Team Canada

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in total uncertainty following Sidney Crosby's injury with Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesSidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby was ruled out of the semifinal between Team Canada and Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics. As expected, that has set off alarms for the Penguins heading into the final stretch of the NHL season.

Uncertainty has grown because it has not been clearly explained what the issue is or whether there is already an estimated recovery timeline. The situation has been described as day-to-day, but very few details have been revealed.

Now, a report finally provides clarity on what will happen with Crosby in the tournament and, especially, if the legend will be able to help the Pittsburgh Penguins in a final push toward the playoffs.

Is Sidney Crosby out for rest of the season with Penguins after injury with Team Canada?

No. Sidney Crosby is not out for the rest of the NHL season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. A report from Lou Landers about what is happening at the 2026 Winter Olympics has provided a sigh of relief for Dan Muse’s team.

“According to team officials, Crosby’s injury is not believed to be long-term, and there is growing confidence that he could return before the medal rounds conclude. While Hockey Canada has not provided a definitive timetable, early evaluations reportedly avoided worst-case scenarios. A massive relief for a Canadian squad with gold medal aspirations.”

If Crosby has real chances to return for a medal-round game, that would essentially rule out an injury keeping him out for an extended period of time. A huge update for the Penguins.

Team Canada announces key decision on Sidney Crosby status for rest of 2026 Winter Olympics after injury

Team Canada announces key decision on Sidney Crosby status for rest of 2026 Winter Olympics after injury

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
