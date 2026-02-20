Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA get warning from Team Canada before 2026 Winter Olympics final gold medal game

Team Canada is setting the stage for an intense gold medal clash at the 2026 Winter Olympics against Auston Matthews and Team USA after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Finland in the semifinals.

Nathan MacKinnon, who scored the game-winning goal against Finland, delivered a clear warning to Matthews and the Americans in an interview with NBC. “I mean, it’s a gold medal game in the Olympics. We’ll be ready.”

His statement underscores Canada’s confidence and readiness to face Team USA, knowing that Matthews, the star and captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, will lead a formidable opponent. The world is waiting for this historic matchup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team USA gets warning from Team Canada

Canada’s veterans and young stars alike are aware of the challenge posed by the Americans. The Canadians have made it clear that they are ready to match Team USA’s speed, skill, and intensity in the final, leaving no doubt about their intentions. It’s important to remember that Jon Cooper’s team suffered a lot in the quarterfinals against Czechia and then in the semifinal with Finland.

Of course, the biggest story will be Sidney Crosby. The legend’s status adds an extra layer of uncertainty to the matchup. While his participation would bolster Canada, the team has shown it can respond under pressure without him. He’s dealing with a lower body injury and could have a chance to play on Sunday.

Advertisement

This uncertainty only intensifies the stakes for another chapter in this historic rivalry. Team USA has not won a gold medal in men’s hockey since the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid.

Advertisement