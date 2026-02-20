Arbeloa sends clear message to Mourinho over Vinicius-Prestianni incident ahead of Real Madrid vs Benfica

The soccer world remains fixated on the incident that occurred during Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase, where Vinicius Jr. accused Gianluca Prestianni of racial abuse. Amidst this situation, Benfica manager Jose Mourinho addressed the allegations with a strong message that was poorly received by many, including Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

With the return leg scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, at the Santiago Bernabeu, expectations are high regarding the atmosphere in the stadium—especially after reports indicated that Benfica have reportedly decided to include Prestianni in their squad for the match. Arbeloa took the opportunity during a press conference ahead of Saturday’s LaLiga fixture against Osasuna to send a pointed message to Mourinho.

“I am not here to comment on anyone’s reflections; everyone is free to give their opinion,” Arbeloa said. “Vinicius Junior scored a fantastic goal in a great stadium and celebrated it the way we have seen hundreds of players celebrate throughout history, regardless of their condition or skin color”.

“We cannot label the victim as a provocateur; we will not allow it. I believe it is unjustifiable to accuse the victim. Nothing Vinícius Júnior does on a football pitch justifies a racist act. It is a racist act that we never want to see again—one that has no place in sport or society. We have an enormous opportunity to not let this pass and to continue fighting this scourge that is racism,” the Spaniard concluded.

Jose Mourinho speaks with Alvaro Arbeloa. (Getty Images)

The soccer world now turns its attention to the Bernabeu, where the fallout from these exchanges is expected to create a volatile environment for the decisive second leg. With UEFA investigations ongoing, the tension between the two coaching staffs has added a significant layer of drama to one of the season’s most anticipated matchups.

Real Madrid submit evidence to UEFA investigation

To clarify the situation, UEFA have launched an investigation and appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector. Real Madrid officially announced this Thursday that they have submitted all relevant evidence to support the veracity of Vinicius Jr.’s allegations.

“Real Madrid C.F. announces that it has today provided UEFA with all available evidence regarding the incidents that occurred last Tuesday, February 17, in the Champions League match our team played in Lisbon against SL Benfica,” the club stated in an official release.

While Real Madrid did not disclose specific details regarding the evidence presented, journalist Jose Luis Sanchez provided further insight on the popular Spanish program El Chiringuito de Jugones, reporting that the material consists of three key elements.

Sanchez detailed that the submission to UEFA includes: first, comprehensive video footage of the direct incident between Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Jr.; second, images from the stands capturing spectators making racist gestures; and third, formal statements from Real Madrid players who reportedly overheard the remarks made by the Argentine winger.