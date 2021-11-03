The Atlanta Braves pulled off what most people thought was impossible. They won the World Series in 6 games and knocked down America's most-hated team. Check out the funniest memes and reactions to it.

It was a tough start to the MLB season for the Atlanta Braves. They had to be without Marcell Ozuna due to his domestic abuse scandal, their rotation was shaky, and they later lost Ronald Acuña Jr for the season. Now, they're World Series champions.

Just like the Washington Nationals did a couple of seasons ago, the Braves made it to the playoffs as a middle-of-the-pack kind of team. As a matter of fact, both the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners won more games than them and didn't even make the postseason.

The Braves got hot when it mattered the most and beat the Houston Astros in just 6 games to win their fourth World Series pennant and the first since 1995. More impressively, they did so in front of a hostile crowd at Minute Maid Park.

Braves Beat Astros To Win 2021 World Series: Funniest Memes And Reactions

As it usually happens with underdogs, most people were rooting for the Braves to pull off the big upset. More than that, people wanted the Astros to lose -- and be humiliated -- after their cheating scandal broke the news a couple of years ago.

Needless to say, the Braves' big win prompted countless reactions around social media. Memes, videos, and even a lot of hostile content popped up around Twitter with people mocking the Astros on the loss. Here, we gathered some of the funniest ones:

The Astros will continue to be one of the teams to beat out of the American League next year. Dusty Baker is likely to stay on the bench and they'll have Lance McCullers Jr and Justin Verlander back on the mound. They do risk losing Carlos Correa.

The Braves once again proved that it's not how you start but how you finish. That's the beauty of this game. And if some don't think it's fair, neither it's to use buzzers and trash cans to win a title. So...