Braves manager Walt Weiss reacts boldly to Jurickson Profar’s season-long PED suspension

The Atlanta Braves‘ 2026 campaign faced a significant hurdle this week following the announcement of Jurickson Profar’s season-long PED suspension. Tasked with navigating the fallout, first-year manager Walt Weiss took a firm but measured stance, addressing the veteran outfielder’s absence and its impact on the club’s championship aspirations.

“I was very disappointed and frankly stunned when we got the news,” Weiss told the Foul Territory crew regarding MLB’s decision. “I said last spring that he was a good guy, and I still believe that. He had to win us over—certainly win me over—and he did exactly that through his work ethic and presence.”

Despite the league-mandated 162-game ban, Weiss emphasized the positive legacy Profar built during the 2025 season. As a key mid-season acquisition, Profar became a vital spark plug for an Atlanta roster that fell just short of a postseason berth in a tightly contested NL East race.

“He was a tremendous teammate and a vocal leader in our clubhouse who played with a fierce edge,” Weiss added. “Nobody saw this coming. My message to the group, however, was simple: this doesn’t change our standard. We have to be ready to compete for the 2026 title regardless of who is in the lineup.“

Profar’s 2025 impact by the numbers

Profar’s versatility was a major asset for the Braves during their late-season push. To illustrate the hole his suspension leaves in the 2026 roster, here is a look at his production from the 2025 regular season:

Games Played: 80

80 At-Bats: 318

318 Batting Average: .245

.245 Home Runs: 14

14 RBIs: 43

43 OPS: .787

.787 WAR: 1.3

This marks the second significant setback for Profar, who missed the first half of 2025 under a previous 80-game suspension. With the veteran now sidelined for the duration of 2026, the Braves are expected to pivot to internal options like Mike Yastrzemski to anchor the outfield and designated hitter roles.

