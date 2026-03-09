How many players born in the United States are playing for Mexico in the 2026 WBC?

Mexico wants to make a deep run in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and to do it they’re not only relying on the best players available in the Aztec nation, but also on a group of 14 players who were born in the United States and are now playing in the tournament for Mexico.

One of those players is Jarren Duran. He was born in Corona, California, but he suits up for Mexico in accordance with tournament eligibility rules. Another name on that long list is Joey Ortiz of the Brewers, who recently hit .412 during spring training. Ortiz was born in Garden Grove, California.

Another player drawing attention for representing Team Mexico despite being American is Taijuan Walker, the hard-throwing Phillies pitcher originally from Shreveport, Louisiana. Walker is one of seven pitchers in the same situation, born in the United States but pitching for Mexico.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 14 players born in the United States who are playing for Mexico

One particularly interesting case is Manny Barreda, a former New York Yankees draft pick who could have a special assignment against Team USA in a highly anticipated pool game. In that matchup, other relievers born in the United States could also take the mound to help Mexico.

Nick Gonzales of Team Mexico during the 2026 WBC (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Pitchers Manny Barreda Alex Carrillo Brennag Bernardino Robert Garcia Victor Vodnik Taijuan Walker Roel Ramirez Infielders Nacho Alvarez Jr Mateo Gil Nick Gonzales Joey Ortiz Rowdy Tellez Outfielders Jarren Duran Alek Thomas Data from MLB.com 2026 World Baseball Classic Rosters

Advertisement

see also Where are the 2026 World Baseball Classic games being played?

Most of the U.S.-born players representing Mexico already belong to MLB organizations, with a few exceptions, such as Barreda, who hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2021, or Roel Ramírez, whose last MLB action came in 2023 with the Braves.