MLB

How many players born in the United States are playing for Mexico in the 2026 WBC?

Mexico is one of the big favorites in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, but the roster includes players who were born in the United States and chose to wear the uniform of a different country than the one where they were born.

By Richard Tovar

Jarren Duran of Team Mexico runs the bases
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesJarren Duran of Team Mexico runs the bases

Mexico wants to make a deep run in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and to do it they’re not only relying on the best players available in the Aztec nation, but also on a group of 14 players who were born in the United States and are now playing in the tournament for Mexico.

One of those players is Jarren Duran. He was born in Corona, California, but he suits up for Mexico in accordance with tournament eligibility rules. Another name on that long list is Joey Ortiz of the Brewers, who recently hit .412 during spring training. Ortiz was born in Garden Grove, California.

Another player drawing attention for representing Team Mexico despite being American is Taijuan Walker, the hard-throwing Phillies pitcher originally from Shreveport, Louisiana. Walker is one of seven pitchers in the same situation, born in the United States but pitching for Mexico.

The 14 players born in the United States who are playing for Mexico

One particularly interesting case is Manny Barreda, a former New York Yankees draft pick who could have a special assignment against Team USA in a highly anticipated pool game. In that matchup, other relievers born in the United States could also take the mound to help Mexico.

Nick Gonzales of Team Mexico
Nick Gonzales of Team Mexico during the 2026 WBC (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Pitchers
Manny Barreda
Alex Carrillo
Brennag Bernardino
Robert Garcia
Victor Vodnik
Taijuan Walker
Roel Ramirez
Infielders
Nacho Alvarez Jr
Mateo Gil
Nick Gonzales
Joey Ortiz
Rowdy Tellez
Outfielders
Jarren Duran
Alek Thomas
Data from MLB.com 2026 World Baseball Classic Rosters
Where are the 2026 World Baseball Classic games being played?

Most of the U.S.-born players representing Mexico already belong to MLB organizations, with a few exceptions, such as Barreda, who hasn’t appeared in the majors since 2021, or Roel Ramírez, whose last MLB action came in 2023 with the Braves.

Richard Tovar
Richard Tovar
