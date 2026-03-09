Tua Tagovailoa to Falcons: Atlanta’s updated QB depth chart for the 2026 NFL season

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tua Tagovailoa’s next chapter in the NFL will be on the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal. This puts the team in a very peculiar position regarding their QB1.
The Falcons QB depth chart now have Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. Both are left-handed and injury prone. So it’s a weird circumstance, given that they have the same skill set and throwing arm, yet they also have the same worrying condition of not being highly durable.
Now, it will remain to be seen if the Falcons decide to trade Penix, who was a first-round pick two years ago, or if they will have an open battle for QB1 and let Kevin Stefanski determine who will get the starting job.
This is a developing story…
