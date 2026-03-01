MLB analyst reveals where Carson Benge could play in the NY Mets’ outfield with Juan Soto

Carson Benge does not yet have a guaranteed spot on the New York Mets’ Opening Day roster, but one MLB analyst has gone as far as to predict the young prospect will be manning one corner of the outfield alongside Juan Soto, who is also expected to handle a corner spot where defense will be key for the 2026 season.

It was Sam Dykstra, speaking on an MLB Hot Stove segment, who suggested Benge could take over in right field, noting that he has the tools to handle the position. “He has the arm for right. He would be a little bit of a waste in left field, so Juan Soto already says, ‘Hey, I’ll be in left, and the guy with the strong arm can play right,’” the analyst said.

Benge played 116 Triple-A games during the 2025 season in what was an intense year for the 23-year-old. He posted a .281 batting average with 124 hits, 15 home runs and 73 RBIs, highly impressive numbers for a player his age.

Outfield competition for Benge

Dykstra noted that the only real competition Benge may have for the right field job is Mike Tauchman. Early on, some believed Soto’s move to left field was designed to open up right field for Tauchman, but that may not be the case after all.

Tauchman recently homered in his first at-bat of Grapefruit League play, while Benge went 3-for-3. Another competitor for the right field spot is Tyrone Taylor, who also had a strong week highlighted by a three-run homer.

Still, Benge does not appear desperate to make the team, he simply wants to showcase his talent. “Definitely,” Benge said on Feb. 22 about potentially making the Mets’ Opening Day roster. “I want to come in here, do my best, be myself, and whatever happens, happens.”