Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski sets MLB record amid high-inside tension vs Rockies

The Milwaukee Brewers have found a true anchor for their regular-season rotation in young ace Jacob Misiorowski, who just etched his name into the MLB record books despite the high-altitude pressure of squaring off against the Colorado Rockies.

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to roll in the regular season, improving their record to an impressive 39-23 following a dominant 7-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has been a massive catalyst for the Brewers’ success this year, and on Saturday, he put on an absolute show on the mound.

The Brewers’ rising star set a Statcast Era record for the fastest pitch ever tracked by a starting pitcher, touching a blistering 103.7 mph on Saturday to become the first starter in modern history to hit that mark. Furthermore, he matched a historic feat not seen since Bob Gibson’s legendary 1968 campaign, pitching to a microscopic 0.20 ERA over his last seven starts (just 1 ER in 45.1 IP)—closely trailing Gibson’s historic 0.14 ERA over a minimum 30-inning span.

Those mind-boggling numbers have ignited plenty of buzz across the baseball world, with the Brewers’ fanbase loudly campaigning that the young ace has firmly earned a spot in the upcoming MLB All-Star Game.

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Even as manager Pat Murphy continues to carefully manage workloads and protect his young roster, Misiorowski simply keeps delivering every time he takes the ball. His sustained brilliance has Milwaukee fans dreaming big about what the flamethrower can accomplish as the challenges intensify down the stretch.

Jacob Misiorowski gets his first strikeout of the game on a 103 MPH pitch 😤 pic.twitter.com/eMqqHP5Q5Z — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2026

Why was there tension with Misiorowski against the Rockies?

Moments after making MLB history, Misiorowski found himself at the center of a tense situation when a runaway fastball struck Rockies hitter Tyler Freeman in the helmet. Beyond the naturally terrifying moment, the mistake drew heavy boos from the Colorado crowd, as the rookie’s signature triple-digit heat unfortunately resulted in a dangerous up-and-in hit-by-pitch.

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Misiorowski was visibly shaken by the incident, immediately putting his hands on his head in distress to show there was zero malicious intent. While Freeman was fortunately able to walk off under his own power, the scary impact forced the Rockies‘ batter to exit the game early for further medical evaluation.

Misiorowski’s next start

According to the Brewers’ projected rotation schedule, Misiorowski will benefit from six days of rest before taking the bump for his next assignment against a formidable Philadelphia Phillies lineup.

The Brewers will play host to Philadelphia, a squad that has recently experienced an offensive slump and will look to jumpstart its bats in a high-profile series against Milwaukee, the current pace-setters of the National League Central.

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