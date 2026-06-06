NY Mets finalize Anderson Severino’s status for remainder of regular season

Anderson Severino has yet to appear for the New York Mets this season, and the front office has already made a definitive decision regarding his status for the remainder of the year.

The New York Mets are among the clubs actively reshuffling their active depth charts. With the MLB trade deadline looming on the horizon, the front office has finalized a definitive roster decision regarding left-handed reliever Anderson Severino.

According to The Athletic‘s Will Sammon, the Mets have officially granted Severino his release, allowing the southpaw to pursue an opportunity to play in Japan. The transaction clears additional room after the club recently selected Cionel Perez to the 40-man roster, a promotional opportunity Perez is clearly trying to capitalize on after flashing strong potential in his latest bullpen outings to secure a permanent job for the stretch run.

Severino has not appeared in a Major League game since 2022, when he cracked the 26-man active roster for the Chicago White Sox. Now, following a rocky tenure that included a ballooned 13.50 spring training ERA over a limited 2.2-inning sample size, the veteran reliever will look to revitalize his career overseas.

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Simultaneously, as the Mets monitor the latest injury updates regarding infielder Jorge Polanco, the front office remains hyper-focused on stabilizing the pitching staff for the remainder of the season. Team officials are expecting Perez to maximize his premium stuff in high-leverage situations to prove he belongs in the club’s long-term blueprint.

A 1-2-3 inning for Cionel Pérez in his Mets debut 💪 pic.twitter.com/JPND0Q1k01 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 30, 2026

Perez’s stats to be considered for the 40-man roster

With the Mets’ pitching depth heavily compromised by an influx of injuries—headlined by Kodai Senga’s stint on the injured list and Freddy Peralta struggling to find his rhythm—the Queens franchise is banking on the former Washington Nationals product to help anchor the bullpen this month.

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While Perez’s overall body of work with the Nationals left much to be desired, pitching to a disappointing 6.19 ERA and a 2-3 record over 16 innings in Washington, his early sample size in New York has provided a stark contrast, yielding a stellar 3.00 ERA with four strikeouts through his first two appearances.

By executing these calculated roster modifications, the Mets are hoping to officially turn the page on a volatile, up-and-down regular season and string together enough consistent baseball to climb back into postseason contention.