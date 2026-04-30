2x All-Star Brandon Woodruff forced out early vs Diamondbacks as Brewers brace for the worst

The Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation hit a major snag Thursday afternoon as right-hander Brandon Woodruff was forced to exit his start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The veteran’s early departure has cast a shadow of uncertainty over a Milwaukee pitching staff already navigating a grueling regular-season stretch.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the concern lies in a startling drop in Woodruff’s trademark velocity. “Brandon Woodruff exited his start for Milwaukee in the second inning,” Passan reported via X. “His fastball didn’t even reach 87 mph after sitting at 92.5 all year.”

While the club has yet to release an official diagnosis, a 5-mph drop mid-game is almost always a precursor to an IL stint. Reliever Shane Drohan was called upon to bridge the gap in the series finale as the Brewers look ahead to a critical set against the Washington Nationals.

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Assessing the rotation depth

Losing a frontline starter like Woodruff is a massive blow, especially on the heels of losing Andrew Vaughn to a season-ending surgery. However, the Brewers’ front office has spent the last year stockpiling “arms” to prepare for this exact scenario.

Brandon Woodruff was pulled in the second inning of his start today.



His fastball velocity was in the mid-80s after being in the low-90s in his previous outings this year pic.twitter.com/WINt00WHZa — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 30, 2026

The current rotation will now rely heavily on a youth movement. Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison, Quinn Priester, and Chad Patrick are expected to see increased leverage or rotation stability.

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Keep an eye on the farm system. Passan noted that the Brewers possess significant depth at the Triple-A level, specifically pointing to Logan Henderson as a prime candidate for a call-up. “[They have] plenty of starting-pitching depth, with Logan Henderson carving at Triple-A and big league-ready,” Passan added.

The road to October

The Brewers currently find themselves in a precarious position. While they remain firmly in the hunt for a postseason berth, the loss of Woodruff threatens their ability to compete for a deep World Series run.

The focus now shifts to the medical tent. If Woodruff’s injury is long-term, Milwaukee may be forced to be aggressive on the waiver wire or lean even harder on its rookie arms to keep its October dreams alive.

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