Pat Murphy expresses frustration with Brewers players despite gritty series-opening win over Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers are putting together an outstanding regular season, sitting in second place in the NL Central with a 27-18 record, and manager Pat Murphy has voiced nothing but satisfaction regarding the high level of play from his squad.

It’s rare to see a manager dissatisfied after a dominant victory, but that’s exactly where Pat Murphy stood following the Milwaukee Brewers‘ blowout win over the Chicago Cubs in Monday’s series opener. Speaking to reporters postgame, Murphy revealed that his squad is still searching for league-wide respect.

“They don’t even know most of our guys’ names, so they’re never going to be intimidated by us—but we’re not looking for that,” Murphy said after the Brewers’ 9-3 statement win over the NL Central leaders.

While stars like Bryce Turang and William Contreras spearhead the lineup, Murphy pointed out that the rest of the league is still sleeping on key contributors. Role players like Tyler Black, who is batting .333, and Jake Bauers, who has launched seven home runs, continue to produce in the shadows.

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Murphy’s chip-on-the-shoulder mentality is a bit surprising, especially considering opposing managers are already taking notice. Just two weeks ago, New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone pulled no punches, criticizing his own team’s flat performance following a series loss to these same Brewers.

Did a lot of damage to the scoreboard in last night's win#ThisIsMyCrew x @MillerLite pic.twitter.com/ij3jouLvy7 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 19, 2026

A closer look at the Brewers’ recent surge

To see if Murphy’s “flying under the radar” narrative holds weight, let’s break down Milwaukee’s last five games and the players driving their recent success:

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In the series finale against the San Diego Padres, the Brewers cruised to a 7-1 victory on the strength of an 11-hit, error-free performance. William Contreras paced the offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored.

Milwaukee carried that momentum into their series opener against the Minnesota Twins, scraping out a 3-2 win (nine hits, one error). Rookie phenom Jackson Chourio earned player of the game honors, turning in a 2-for-5 night with a double, two runs, and a crucial outfield assist.

The Brewers clinched the next frame against the Twins 2-1 behind a five-hit, zero-error effort. Chourio stayed hot, going 2-for-4 with a double and a go-ahead solo shot, while reliever Patrick Outman locked down a stellar four-inning save, allowing just one hit and striking out three.

Milwaukee’s win streak snapped in a narrow 5-4 loss in the series finale against Minnesota, despite out-hitting the Twins 10 to five. Outfielder Garrett Mitchell (1-for-3, HR) and veteran DH Christian Yelich (1-for-5, HR) provided the lone bright spots in the defeat.

The bounce-back was immediate in Monday’s series opener against the Cubs. The Brewers exploded for 13 hits in a 9-3 rout, powered by first baseman Jake Bauers, who finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs, and four RBIs.

During this impressive 4-1 stretch, unheralded names like Outman, Mitchell, and Bauers have carried the heaviest load. If these under-the-radar pieces keep producing, the rest of the league won’t be able to ignore Murphy’s club much longer.